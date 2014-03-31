UPDATE 1-Dutch court backs Swatch in row with Tiffany over venture
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
March 31 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
* Says sees Q1 net loss widening to 95-120 million yuan ($15.29-9.32 million) from 78.6 million yuan a year earlier due to a weak macroeconomy and consumer confidence hit by the H7N9 virus in the poultry market
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/det97v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)