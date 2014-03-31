BRIEF-Jiangsu Lianfa Textile sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 pct to increase by 10 pct

* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)