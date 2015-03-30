TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said on Monday it has agreed to acquire U.S.
biotechnology firm Cellular Dynamics International Inc (CDI)
for $307 million.
Under the deal, which was approved by both companies'
boards, Fujifilm will make a tender offer for all of CDI for
$16.5 per share, the Japanese firm said in a statement. The
offer represents a premium of 108 percent to CDI's closing price
on the Nasdaq on Friday.
Originally a maker of photo films, Fujifilm has been
aggressively expanding its medical equipment and pharmaceuticals
businesses recent years.
In 2008, it bought Toyama Chemical Co, whose drug Avigan has
been drafted in the global fight against Ebola.
In November, Fujifilm said it planned to spend 400 billion
to 500 billion yen ($3.3-4.2 billion) on M&A deals over the next
three years as part of efforts to boost its healthcare
operations.
($1 = 119.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)