* Avigan tablets were sent to Guinea
* Clinical trials in Guinea this month
* Fujifilm to buy back 150 billion yen of own shares over
3-year term
By Ayai Tomisawa and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Nov 11 Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said it expects its influenza drug Avigan to be approved by
international government bodies to treat Ebola after it receives
clinical test results as early as the end of the year.
Fujifilm has been growing its pharmaceutical division
through a series of mergers and acquisitions as its photography
business wanes. In 2008, it bought Toyama Chemical Co, whose
drug Avigan has been drafted to the global fight against Ebola.
Avigan, approved in Japan earlier this year to counter new
forms of influenza, has been used in France, Germany, Spain and
Norway to treat Ebola patients. Fujifilm had said its Avigan
stockpile would be sufficient to treat 20,000 patients, and it
has enough ingredients to make tablets to treat 300,000 people.
"So far, four Ebola patients have recovered after being
treated with the drug," Fujifilm Chairman and Chief executive
Shigetaka Komori told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday.
France and Guinea plan to conduct clinical trials of Avigan
200 mg tablets in Guinea to treat Ebola this month.
The test results will likely come out as early as the end of
the year and it will take about a month for the drug to be
approved to treat Ebola, said Takatoshi Ishikawa, who heads the
company's pharmaceutical business.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is in Beijing for the
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, said he is
committed to helping fight the Ebola war.
"Ebola is a threat to international peace and stability.
Japan will add up to $100 million in aid, on top of $40 million
already announced," Abe said in Beijing on Tuesday.
"Furthermore, it's been said the drug made by a Japanese
drugmaker is effective, so we'd like to make big contributions
on this front," he said.
Fujifilm shares rose 3.2 percent in Tokyo trading on Tuesday
to 3,837 yen, the highest close since May 2008.
Fujifilm plans to spend 400 billion to 500 billion yen in
M&A deals over the next three years as it strengthens its
healthcare operation, which consists of medical equipment, drugs
and cosmetics businesses, the company said on Tuesday.
The firm expects to post 220 billion yen in operating profit
for the year ending March 2017. It also expects to return more
than 200 billion yen to shareholders through such programs as
buying back its own shares worth 150 billion yen in the next
three years.
