TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T) would consider supporting Olympus Corp (7733.T) if asked, its president said on Wednesday.

Potential equity partners are circling Olympus, which is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal. Its flexible diagnostic endoscope business, which boasts a 70 percent market share, is seen as a jewel of profitability in Japan's lacklustre electronics industry.

Fujifilm President Shigetaka Komori also told Reuters in an interview that Japan's government should take steps to counter the yen's strength, which has been hurting the country's exporters.

Fujifilm cut its operating profit forecast in October for the year to March 2012 by 15 percent to 136.5 billion yen, blaming the strong yen and global economic uncertainty.

