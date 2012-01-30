* Fujifilm says in best position to tie up with Olympus
* Says tie-up possible without violating antitrust rules
* Terumo also says wants to strengthen ties with Olympus
(Adds fund manager and source quote, background)
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Jan 30 Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said on Monday it had proposed an alliance with Olympus
Corp, a disgraced medical equipment maker looking to
shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.
Terumo Corp, a medical equipment maker with a 2.1
percent stake in Olympus, said it had proposed strengthening its
relationship with the beleaguered Japanese company whose shares
have dropped by half since its accounting scandal surfaced.
Olympus is being supported by major Japanese shareholders,
who prefer bringing in an equity partner rather than selling the
whole company or its assets.
It has a 70 percent share of the global market for
diagnostic endoscopes and has seen its net assets severely
depleted by the scandal. It has admitted to having used improper
accounting tricks to conceal massive investment losses under a
scheme that began in the 1990s.
"We consider ourselves the best partner for a business
tie-up that would allow for maintaining global competitiveness
while contributing to the general development of the medical
industry," Shigehiro Nakajima, Fujifilm's representative
director, told a news conference.
Fujifilm, which reported October-December profits on Monday,
made its proposal through Olympus's financial adviser Nikko
SMBC, Nakajima said. He declined to elaborate.
Electronics giant Sony Corp might also be
interested in taking an equity stake in Olympus, sources said
this month.
Fujifilm, which a market capitalisation of around $13
billion, has business interests that span digital cameras,
printers and medial equipment.
It reported a quarterly operating profit of 26.5 billion yen
($345 million), below an average forecast of four analysts of
37.5 billion yen.
"Fujifilm has been transforming itself and showing interest
in healthcare. It would be a sensible idea," said Naoki
Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management, which
manages about 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion) in assets.
"Either of them (Fujifilm and Terumo) would have some degree
of synergy. I think a company like Sony is a bit different in
terms of its business focus," he said.
Fujifilm holds about 15 percent of the global diagnostic
endoscope market, so a tie up with Olympus could trigger
monopoly concerns.
But Nakajima, who said his firm sees synergies between
Olympus's endoscopes and Fujifilm's IT systems, ultra-sound and
X-ray technologies, added that there were areas in which the two
rivals could cooperate without infringing on antitrust rules,
though he did not specify what they might be.
A source close to the Fujifilm has said that the two firms
could avoid competition problems if regulators widen the
definition of endoscopes. Fujifilm and Olympus's market share
would fall if non-diagnostic endoscopes are taken into
consideration.
Terumo, which has a market capitalisation of around $9
billion, refrained to comment on whether it is looking to boost
its capital ties with Olympus.
Still, Olympus is unlikely to respond anytime soon to
approaches from other companies. Olympus's president has said
any decision on alliances should be made by a new management
team, that is due to chosen at a shareholders' meeting in April.
The accounting scandal erupted after Olympus fired its
British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, prompting
him to blow the whistle on the firm's dubious bookkeeping.
Since then, Olympus has admitted to having used improper
accounting tricks to conceal massive investment losses. The drop
in its share prices has left it with a market capitalisation of
just $4.5 billion.
Law enforcement agencies in Japan, Britain and the United
States are investigating the scandal.
($1=76.6 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Isabel Reynolds,
Writing by Yoko Kubota)