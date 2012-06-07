TOKYO, June 7 Fujifilm Holdings Corp reiterated on Thursday that it regards itself as the best partner for Olympus Corp, which is looking to shore up its finances after an accounting scandal, and said it is still waiting to hear back from the endoscope maker about a possible capital and business tie-up.

"We suggested to Olympus in January that we want to support it technologically ... We are currently waiting for a response," Shigehiro Nakajima, who was named on Thursday as the next president of Fujifilm, told a news conference.

"We believe that we are the best partner ... Now it is a matter of what they think," Nakajima told reporters later.

Shareholders' equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total assets at the end of March, far below the 20 percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company, spurring speculation the medical equipment maker will seek a capital injection in return for stock.

Meanwhile, Panasonic Corp's President Fumio Ohtsubo told Reuters earlier on Thursday that it has no plan to invest in Olympus, contradicting a media report it is making arrangements to invest in the maker of cameras and endoscopes. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)