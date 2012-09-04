TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp
is still waiting for Olympus Corp to make a
decision on whether to accept its proposal for a tie-up, an
executive said on Tuesday.
"We are still awaiting a decision ... and there is no change
in our proposal to them either," Kouichi Tamai, senior vice
president and general manager of Fujifilm's medical system
business division, told reporters.
Olympus is working to finalise a capital deal and mend its
troubled finances after it booked a net loss of 49 billion yen
($626 million) for the year ended March 31 after being embroiled
in a scandal over a decade-long scheme of falsifying financial
statements and hiding investment losses.
Sources familiar with the matter have said Olympus is in
final talks with Sony Corp to accept a cash injection
in return for a stake, while medical device maker Terumo Corp
has also said it is seeking to form a joint holding
company with Olympus as part of a 50 billion yen capital
infusion plan.
($1 = 78.2600 Japanese yen)
