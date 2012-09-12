Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with Qatar
NOUAKCHOTT, June 6 The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
Sept 12 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp will stop making film used to shoot motion pictures around next spring due to a fall in demand, Kyodo news agency said.
The film and camera maker has seen faltering demand for motion picture film due to increasing digitalization in the movie industry, especially since a hike in the film prices in July, the news agency reported.
Fujifilm will, however, continue making special film designed to preserve motion pictures for a long period, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LOS ANGELES, June 6 The birth of George and Amal Clooney's twins sent media into a frenzy on Tuesday with paparazzi lined up outside a London hospital clamoring for the first pictures and celebrity websites outdoing each other for clicky headlines like "10 Reasons George Clooney Will Make a Great Dad."