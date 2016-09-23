Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
TOKYO Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries is recalling about 935,000 units of its popular Subaru Legacy worldwide to fix an issue with their front windshield wipers, the company said on Friday.
The recall affects cars sold in 76 countries, including the United States, where around 592,000 vehicles are affected. The Japanese automaker said it was recalling around 107,000 cars domestically.
Affected models were produced from 2009 to 2013, a Fuji Heavy spokesman said.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries and that number could grow when people return to work on Monday, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday.