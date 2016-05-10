May 10 Fujikura :

* Says it to retire 65 million shares (18 pct stake) of its common stock on May 18

* Says the total shares outstanding will be 295,863,421 shares after the retirement

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yFEj

