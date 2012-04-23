* Fujikura is fifth Japanese company to plead guilty

* Company faces a single criminal count of price-fixing

WASHINGTON, April 23 Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of wiring and other products sold to car makers and to pay a $20 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Fujikura agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of price-fixing filed in a U.S. district court in the Eastern District of Michigan. The company's involvement in the price-fixing began in about January 2006 and lasted at least until February 2010, the department said.

Four other Japanese companies, Yazaki Corp, Denso Corp , Furukawa Electric Co and G.S. Electech, have already agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing.

Yazaki agreed to pay a fine of $470 million, the second largest for price-fixing paid in the United States.

Eight executives from the companies have also agreed to plead guilty.

The companies are accused of conspiring to push up the prices of some automotive electrical components -- such as wire harnesses used in wiring and circuit boards -- and then monitoring prices to ensure they remained inflated. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)