TOKYO May 29 Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday it would aim to boost operating profit to 250 billion yen ($2.46 billion) and net profit to more than 150 billion yen in the business year ending in March 2017 as it invests in new businesses for growth.

Those forecasts would represent a rise from the company's projections for an operating profit of 185 billion yen and net profit of 125 billion yen in the year ending next March.

"Starting in fiscal 2014, Fujitsu is switching from a defensive position to go on the offensive, and will expand investment in new domains to achieve its growth strategy," Fujitsu said in a statement outlining its financial goals under a three-year business plan.

It also forecast free cash flow of more than 130 billion yen three years from now, against the 80 billion yen forecast for the current business year. ($1 = 101.7550 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)