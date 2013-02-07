TOKYO Feb 7 Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday it expected its operating profit to reach more than 200 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in its 2015 financial year.

Fujitsu posted a 65.2 percent drop in operating profit to 3.57 billion yen for the nine-month period through December over the same period a year ago. ($1 = 93.5450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Ron Popeski)