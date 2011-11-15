GUANGZHOU, China Nov 15 Fujitsu Ltd , Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Tuesday that the floods in Thailand have had a significant impact on its operations and will affect the company's third-quarter results.

"The fact is we're getting very heavy damage because of the flood in Thailand, not only for personal computers but also for servers," Chairman and Representative Director Michiyoshi Mazuka told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference in Guangzhou.

He added that the company had been taking measures to minimise the impact for its clients.

He also said the floods in Thailand would be reflected in the company's third-quarter results.

"We foresee that there will be some impact on the third quarter, but we will make a good recovery in the fourth quarter, that is the current situation," he said through a company translator. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)