LONDON Feb 20 Japan's largest IT services
vendor Fujitsu plans to launch a wide range of
smartphone and tablet devices for the first time in Europe, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Fujitsu is already a large handset and tablet maker in Japan
with about a fifth of the market, but is looking to challenge
the dominance of European market leaders such as Apple
and Samsung, the FT said.
The newspaper did not say when Fujitsu would launch the
products in Europe's fast-growing and high-margin mobile device
market, but said the company is targeting a "double-digit"
market share in the next three to five years.
Japanese handset makers have struggled to compete in
European markets, in part owing to a focus on technology for the
domestic market. But the company's new handsets and tablets use
technology it has developed that can be used globally, according
to the FT.
"The Japanese market has been in a silo from a technology
and design perspective, but Fujitsu is bringing out a global
product," Robert Pryke, the company's director for mobile phone
business in Europe, was cited as saying in the article.