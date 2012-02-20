* Panasonic, Fujitsu plan wide European offering
* Panasonic aims to sell 1.5 mln phones in 1st year
* Fujitsu aims for over 10 pct share in 3-5 years -FT
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
Feb 20 Japanese companies Fujitsu and
Panasonic plan to enter the European smartphone market
as rivals Apple and Samsung have piled on
the pressure in their previously isolated home market.
Panasonic unveiled on Monday its Eluga model, marking its
re-entry to the European market, and Fujitsu said it plans to
roll out a wider portfolio of products in Europe.
Japanese handset makers have struggled to compete outside
their home country, in part owing to a focus on technology for
the domestic market, and analysts say they will likely also
struggle this time to break into the tightly competed sector.
"The push into the European smartphone market makes sense
given the limited room for growth back in Japan. However, the
challenge they will face to gain traction is huge," said Dominic
Sunnebo, analyst at research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.
Last year Apple alone took a 10 percent share of the
Japanese market, the third-largest smartphone market globally,
according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
Panasonic will sell its Eluga model for slightly over 400
euros, excluding operator subsidies, from April. The model comes
with a 4.3 inch touchscreen, uses a Texas Instruments
processor and runs Google's Android software.
The company said it was the first of many new smartphones to
its portfolio. Panasonic aims to sell 1.5 million smartphones in
Europe during its next fiscal year to March 2013.
"(The) Western European market is saturated and very
competitive. Why they would pick this market to try to find
renewed growth is a mystery to me," said analyst Carolina
Milanesi from research firm Gartner.
The smartphone market in Western Europe grew 12 percent
last year to 97 million handsets, compared with 58 percent
growth seen in the global market, according to Gartner. Samsung
is the largest player on the market, followed by Apple and
Nokia.
Fujitsu, already a large handset and tablet maker in Japan
with about a fifth of the market, is also planning to bring a
range of smartphones and tablets to the European market.
Fujitsu is still in negotiations with operators and specific
launches and timetables are yet to be agreed upon, a spokeswoman
for the company said.
Earlier the Financial Times said the company was targeting a
"double-digit" market share in the next three to five years.