LONDON, March 25 Japanese IT conglomerate
Fujitsu has injected 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion)
into three of its UK defined-benefit pension schemes, halving
their deficits and freeing up cash for its UK arm to boost
investments.
Fujitsu, the UK's biggest Japanese employer with 14,000
staff, said in a statement on Monday that the 800 million pounds
would "substantially improve the funding positions of these
schemes, benefiting over 21,000 members."
The company has also negotiated reduced ongoing annual
contributions with the pension scheme trustees.
Companies across the UK are battling with bulging pension
deficits.
Record low bond yields - driven by repeated rounds of
quantitative easing by the Bank of England - and the UK's
volatile economic climate have further complicated the ability
of corporate schemes to keep pace with rising life expectancies.
Company pension liabilities now stand at 50 billion pounds
for Britain's top 100 firms, compared with 55 billion pounds in
June 2012 and 42 billion pounds a year ago, according to data
from JLT Pension Capital Strategies.
Defined benefit pensions are employer-sponsored plans where
how much employees finally receive is based on a formula using
factors such as salary history and years of employment, rather
than on how much has been invested in the scheme over time.
Fujitsu provides IT systems and services to Britain's
private and public sectors. Over the past year it has hired
1,800 people, one third of whom were workers under the age of
25, and it said it intends to keep up that level of recruitment.