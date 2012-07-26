July 27 Fujitsu Ltd is in talks to sell
its main semiconductor plant to the world's largest contract
chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)
, the Nikkei reported.
The plant in Japan's Mie Prefecture makes image-processing
chips for cameras and number-crunching chips for super
computers. Fujitsu has requested TSMC to retain the nearly 1,400
employees at the plant, the business daily said.
In May, Reuters had reported that Renesas Electronics Corp
would outsource the production of its top-end chips to
TSMC.
Nikkei said on Friday that Renesas is also in talks to sell
its system chip plant to TSMC. Both Fujitsu and Renesas aim to
complete negotiations by the year-end, the daily reported.
After selling off their cutting-edge chip production plants,
Fujitsu and Renesas plan to spin off their design departments
and merge them with that of Panasonic Corp, the Nikkei
said.
The trio will transfer about 5,000 engineers to the new
firm, which will design and develop system chips for industrial
equipment, automobiles and smartphones, the paper said.
The production of most of these chips will be outsourced to
TSMC, the Japanese daily said.
In February, Reuters had reported that Fujitsu, Renesas and
Panasonic could merge their chip development operations and
outsource production to TSMC's competitor GlobalFoundries.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)