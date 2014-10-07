HIRONO Oct 8 Almost a year after Japan pledged
to double hazard pay at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant,
workers are still in the dark about how much extra they are
getting paid, if anything, for cleaning up the worst nuclear
disaster since Chernobyl.
Under pressure to improve working conditions at Fukushima
after a series of radioactive water leaks last year, Tokyo
Electric Power Co President Naomi Hirose promised in
November to double the hazard pay the utility allocates to its
subcontractors for plant workers. That would have increased the
amount each worker at the nuclear facility is supposed to earn
to about $180 a day in hazard pay.
Only one of the more than three dozen workers interviewed by
Reuters from July through September said he received the full
hazard pay increase promised by Tepco. Some workers said they
got nothing. In cases where payslips detailed a hazard
allowance, the amounts ranged from $36 to about $90 a day - at
best half of what Hirose promised.
In some instances, workers said they were told they would be
paid a hazard bonus based on how much radiation they absorb - an
incentive to take additional risks at a dangerous work site.
One worker interviewed by Reuters said he was told he would
get an additional $45 per day every time he was in so-called
"hot zones" near Reactors No. 1 and No. 2. Another worker was
told he would receive an hourly rate that worked out to $4,500
extra in hazard pay for being exposed to the radiation limit for
Japan's nuclear workers over a five-year period. And a third
worker said he was told the payout for that same exposure would
be $36,000.
Assessing how much Fukushima workers are being paid is
complicated by Tepco's insistence that pay is a private matter
for its contractors. The power utility, which runs Fukushima and
has been nationalised, sits at the top of a contracting pyramid
that includes construction giants such as Taisei Corp.
Tepco has declined to disclose details of any of its legal
agreements with its subcontractors.
The top Tepco official at the plant conceded during a July
press tour of the complex that he did not know how much of the
increase in hazard pay was being disbursed. "When it comes to
the pay rise, I don't have an exact understanding of how much
money is getting directly to the workers," said Akira Ono, the
Fukushima plant manager.
Tepco said in a statement to Reuters that it instructs
subcontractors to ensure workers' pay is included in all
contracts and it also asks companies working at the plant to
submit documentation for all the subcontractors they use. The
power utility said it had recently begun random checks of some
of the smaller contractors to determine how much of the hazard
pay is reaching workers. A worker who filled in a Tepco survey
told Reuters in September that one of the questions was directly
related to hazard pay.
Tepco still relies on some 800 mostly small contractors to
provide workers for the cleanup after the tsunami that swamped
the plant on March 11, 2011 sparked meltdowns at three reactors.
Subcontractors provide almost all of the 6,000 workers now
employed at the plant. Tokyo Electric employs only about 250 on
its own payroll at the facility.
The workforce at Fukushima has almost doubled over the past
year, mostly as part of an effort to protect groundwater from
being contaminated and to store water that comes in contact with
melted fuel in the reactor buildings.
Some of the workers who arrived recently at the plant have
been building bunkers to store highly radioactive sludge, which
is a by-product of the process whereby contaminated water is
treated. Others are installing equipment to freeze a ring of
earth around four reactors at Fukushima to keep water from
reaching the melted cores, an unprecedented effort directed by
Kajima Corp and expected to cost nearly $300 million.
Kazumitsu Nawata, a professor in the University of Tokyo's
department of technology who has researched conditions inside
Fukushima, said that if workers do not receive pay that is
commensurate with the risks they are taking, they will
ultimately look elsewhere for employment. If more experienced
workers leave for safer jobs in Tokyo where construction
projects are accelerating ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, it
will also increase the likelihood of accidents at the plant,
Nawata said in an interview.
"Until now, we have relied heavily on the goodwill of
workers. But it's already been three years since the accident.
This is no longer sustainable," he said.
IGNORED PLEDGE
Like other workers, Koji Sakurada learned about the hazard
pay pledge soon after Tepco president Hirose made his
announcement last November. News of the promised increase spread
by word of mouth and text messages at a crowded break room at
the plant.
"I expected one of my (subcontractor) employers to call a
meeting to talk about a raise, but there was nothing," Sakurada
said. "They completely ignored Tepco's announcement."
By then, Sakurada, 52, had already spent a year and a half
scanning buses and work vans for radiation as they left the
plant. Wearing a protective suit and mask, he worked a nine-hour
shift running a Geiger counter over the vehicles in a makeshift
tent set up as a decontamination station. He was paid about $9
an hour.
Sakurada was one of four Fukushima workers who last month
filed a lawsuit seeking to hold Tepco responsible for conditions
at the plant, even for workers it does not employ directly. It
marks the first time Tepco has been sued for a failure to police
the employment practices of its subcontractors.
The lawsuit, which was filed in a court in the city of
Iwaki, about 60 kms (37 miles) south of the nuclear plant, seeks
$600,000 in unpaid wages. It also seeks to have Fukushima
workers put on Tepco's payroll or have the utility otherwise
take responsibility for their pay.
Tepco said it had not yet received Sakurada's lawsuit. "If a
suit has indeed been filed, we will check the demands and claims
and make a sincere effort to deal with it," the company said.
Interviews with 37 current and former workers, almost all of
whom spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed a wide variance
in how they were being compensated, particularly for hazard pay.
Six workers employed by different subcontractors for Taisei and
who were working side by side in July building concrete bunkers
were receiving a hazard allowance that ranged from zero to $90
a day.
Taisei said it could not comment on the claims without more
details about the identity of the workers. The company said it
oversees and monitors all the subcontractors it employs.
Only one worker interviewed by Reuters, a crane operator who
reports to Raito Kogyo, a large Tokyo-based construction
company, said he was receiving the promised hazard allowance
of $180 per day.
OLYMPIC ANGST
Tepco's pledge last November to increase hazard pay came
after a nudge from Japan's government, which was seeking to
burnish its image in the weeks leading up to Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's pitch last year for Tokyo to host the Olympics. Abe
assembled a previously undisclosed public relations team for
this purpose, including officials from the trade and foreign
ministries, according to two members of the team.
With Fukushima spinning back into crisis as new revelations
emerged of radioactive water leaks, the Japanese were concerned
that their chances of pulling off a successful Olympic bid might
be damaged. Abe's then-trade minister compared Tepco's attempts
to control the leaks to a game of "whack-a-mole."
In Buenos Aires in early September, Abe told the
International Olympic Committee that the water leaks from
Fukushima were "under control," a remark that attracted
widespread criticism from opposition lawmakers and environmental
activists back home.
By late October, after Tokyo was awarded the Games, Abe's PR
team was battling negative publicity over working conditions at
Fukushima, the two team members said. Abuses at the plant were
outlined in a report by Reuters that exposed illegal labour
practices as well as the involvement of organised crime in
providing workers for the clean-up.
The government encouraged Tepco to take action, partly in
response to the reports. That led to Hirose's announcement in
November to double hazard pay, according to one of the people on
the PR team.
Within weeks of the pledge, Tepco was quietly
back-pedalling. In a letter issued to contractors in late
November, first reported in the Mainichi newspaper, the company
said the promise to double the hazard allotment was "aimed at
improving pay for workers," but that did not mean each worker
would necessarily see a pay increase of that amount.
In testimony before parliament in March where he was
questioned about hazard pay, Hirose said he wanted to encourage
Tepco's contractors to pay "an appropriate wage to each and
every worker."
'LIKE HITTING A RESET BUTTON'
Sakurada moved to Fukushima in May 2012 to be closer to his
fiancée in Iwaki. He took a job with a local company because he
was promised a place to stay.
TOP, a local firm that supplies workers for construction,
only told Sakurada he would be working in the nuclear plant two
days before he started. When Sakurada asked for a pay rise to
compensate for the increased danger, he said a TOP manager told
him it would be unfair to others to pay him more.
By early 2014, Sakurada said he'd seen a 56-year-old worker
fired for reaching his radiation limit. He had also watched
another middle-aged worker - a man he did not know - die in
front of him of an apparent heart attack. None of the other
workers knew how to revive him with a defibrillator kept in the
break room, he said.
Sakurada quit in May. Unlike the other plaintiffs in the
lawsuit, he agreed to be interviewed and identified by name for
this report.
TOP's manager did not respond to repeated calls to the
company headquarters or faxed questions about Sakurada's claims.
"The whole structure at Fukushima, everything from working
hours to radiation levels, needs to be made clear. Like hitting
a reset button," said Sakurada.
