July 13 UK-based Fulcrum Asset Management appointed Fiona Boal director of commodity research in its research team.

Boal was previously associate director of commodities at Hermes Investment Management, Fulcrum said.

She has also worked at Argonaut Capital, Harbert Strategic Commodities Fund and Rabobank International.

Fulcrum also said it appointed Matthieu Walterspiler director of equity research.

Walterspiler joins from Goldman Sachs International, where he was executive director for European portfolio strategy. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)