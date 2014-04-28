Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - Fulford India Ltd FULF.BO, a domestic subsidiary of Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), jumped 20 percent to its maximum daily limit, after it approved a delisting offer from its parent company
Merck is offering an indicative price of 1,150 rupees per share, a 67.7 percent premium to Fulford India's Friday's close, with the floor price set at 701.71 rupees, according to the BSE filing.
Merck & Co owns 74.95 percent stake in Fulford, and is looking to acquire the remaining 25.05 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.