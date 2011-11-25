(Adds quotes from chairman, background, detail)

* H1 adj pretax profit 16.5 mln stg, up 5 pct

* LFL sales up 3.8 pct in 33 wks to Nov 19

* Says eyeing potential investment opportunities

LONDON, Nov 25 British pub management and beer company Fuller Smith and Turner said it has experienced growth in all parts of its business, as its London focus gave it resilience to the economic downturn.

Although pub popularity has been very unpredictable, company chairman Michael Turner said in an interview with Reuters, Fuller's - which has a portfolio of 362 pubs and hotels in London and south east England - had made continued progress, with profit up 5 percent in the first half.

"This is a solid set of results, driven by growth in all parts of the business," Turner said.

"I think London, in particular, has been more resilient to the downturn. At the moment, however, consumer trends are unbelievably difficult to spot, there's a bigger variation than has ever been the case before."

The company reported adjusted pretax profit for the six months to the beginning of October of 16.5 million pounds, up 5 percent, as sales rose 6 percent to 128 million pounds.

Managed pubs and hotels, which make up the largest part of the business, were trading well with like-for-like sales up 3.8 percent in the 33 weeks to November 19, it said in a statement on Friday.

Turner said the company, which has bought 12 pubs since the end of last year, has increased its bank facilities to 120 million pounds to support further acquisitions.

"In this market we're able to identify specific sites and are able to buy on an individual basis whereas in the past you had to buy groups of pubs," said Turner.

Shares in the company were trading at 687 pence on Friday, valuing Fuller's at around 226 million pounds. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)