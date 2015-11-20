Nov 20 British pub operator and brewer Fuller,
Smith & Turner Plc plans to save costs and review
prices early next year to counter the substantial impact of
enforced wage increases.
Fuller is focusing on staff training and new technology to
boost efficiency, Chief Executive Simon Emeny told Reuters on
Friday.
"Over the course of the full-year, the extra remuneration
that we are giving our staff through incentives and hourly pay,
will cost us about an extra 2 million pounds a year," Emeny
said.
The British government announced in July an increase in the
minimum wage to 7.20 pounds per hour for those over 25 years
from the current 6.50 pounds ($10), starting April.
Referred to as the "living wage", the rate will grow
steadily over four years to around 9.35 pounds an hour.
Fuller, which says most of its staff already earn more than
the National Living Wage, will disclose detailed plans for the
wage bill with its full-year results in June.
The company employs around 4,000 staff including part-time
workers and paid 75.6 million pounds in wages and salaries in
the year ended March.
Fuller, which brews ales including London Pride, said
like-for-like sales at managed pubs and hotels grew 6.5 percent
in the 26 weeks to Sept. 26.
The company said the second half had started well, with a
number of its pubs benefiting from a boost during the Rugby
World Cup.
Shares in the company were up 0.6 percent to 1145 pence at
0941 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
