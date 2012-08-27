MUMBAI, Aug 27 Fullerton India Credit plans to raise 6 billion rupees ($108.16 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. The non-banking finance company will raise 2 billion rupees in the two-year tenure at 10.75 percent and 4 billion rupees in the three-year tenure at 11.10 percent, said the source. HSBC India and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 55.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)