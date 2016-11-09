BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
SINGAPORE Nov 9 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said its chief executive officer Manraj Sekhon had left the Asian and emerging market specialist investment firm.
In a statement on Wednesday, Fullerton Fund said its chairman Ho Tian Yee will take up the additional role of CEO while it searches for Sekhon's replacement. Sekhon, who was also the chief investment officer at Fullerton Fund, had been with the investment company for five years.
Fullerton Fund declined to give a reason for Sekhon's departure.
An email sent to Sekhon came up with an auto reply that he was no longer with Fullerton Fund. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.