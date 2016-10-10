SINGAPORE Oct 10 An initial public offering for
Singapore's Fullerton Healthcare has priced at the bottom of
its marketing range, raising S$213 million ($155 million), IFR
reported, citing two sources close to the deal.
The IPO was priced at S$1.52 a share compared with the
indicative range of S$1.52-$1.93, the sources said, declining to
be identified as the pricing was not public.
Fullerton could not be immediately reached for comment.
The IPO comprised a base offer of 140.3 million shares -
roughly two thirds of which were new and a third of which were
shares sold by existing shareholders.
There is a greenshoe option of 18.5 million. Excluding the
greenshoe, 18.9 percent of the company will be listed.
JPMorgan and UBS are the joint global coordinators and are
also the bookrunners with Credit Suisse, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
Singapore IPO activity marked a 17-year low last year with
just $430 million worth of deals.
This year has brought some relief with a $519 million
listing of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust
and a $666 million listing for Frasers Logistics and Industrial
Trust.
($1 = 1.3735 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan of IFR; Writing by Saeed
Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)