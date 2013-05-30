MUMBAI May 30 Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd plans to raise up to 750 million rupees ($13.35 million) via five-year bonds at 9.30 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

HDFC Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the sources.

The base size of the bond issue is 500 million rupees. ($1 = 56.1850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)