Sept 16 U.S. media company Fullscreen said it is
working on a premium entertainment service that will feature
original shows and exclusive movies.
Fullscreen is collaborating with writers, directors and
actors, and experimenting with formats such as original scripted
series, hosted shows and feature films, the company said on its
website on Wednesday. (full.sc/1Kqajp7)
Fullscreen, one of the biggest networks on YouTube, is
majority-owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T Inc
and The Chernin Group.
The Los Angeles-based company helps video creators with
production, advertising sales and other services to increase
their viewership and revenue.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)