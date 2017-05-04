HONG KONG May 4 Shares of Hong Kong-listed
property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd
were set to climb 15 percent on Thursday after it rejected
allegations by a U.S.-based shortseller about its financial
health.
Shortseller Glaucus Research, in a report last week, had
queried Fullshare's stock trading patterns, its valuation and
asset disposals. The report said Fullshare was "one of the
largest stock manipulation schemes trading on any exchange
anywhere in the world".
Shares of Fullshare were set to rise 15 percent in resumed
trade to HK$2.90.
