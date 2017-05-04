HONG KONG May 4 Shares of Hong Kong-listed property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd were set to climb 15 percent on Thursday after it rejected allegations by a U.S.-based shortseller about its financial health.

Shortseller Glaucus Research, in a report last week, had queried Fullshare's stock trading patterns, its valuation and asset disposals. The report said Fullshare was "one of the largest stock manipulation schemes trading on any exchange anywhere in the world".

Shares of Fullshare were set to rise 15 percent in resumed trade to HK$2.90. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Stephen Coates)