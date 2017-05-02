Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday allegations by Glaucus Research that caused its shares to plunge last week were "misleading and groundless".
California-based Glaucus Research Group, in a report last week, queried Fullshare's stock trading patterns, its valuation and asset disposals.
Saying the report comprised "irresponsible speculations," Fullshare said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that the company was consulting its legal advisers and would consider taking legal actions against Glaucus.
Glaucus, whose website does not have a phone number, did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.
Fullshare said it would consider a share repurchase and other measures to protect shareholders' interests.
Glaucus's report, the latest from an independent researcher questioning corporate practices at a Chinese company, triggered a trading suspension in Fullshare shares on April 25. The company has requested a resumption on May 4. (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Mark Potter)
ADDIS ABABA, May 26 An Ethiopian journalist was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison on charges of subversion, his lawyer said, but is expected to be freed within a week as he has been in jail since his arrest in late 2015.