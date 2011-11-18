Nov 17 French investment group, Groupe
Bernard Tapie, and the U.S. Justice Department reached a deal on
Thursday that could pave the way for the group to take control
of Full Tilt Poker, an attorney for online poker site said on
Thursday.
"It is a very creative solution. The question now is, with
the agreement behind us, how is this going to work? Are the
players going to get everything back, what's the process for
filing claims, and so on. These are things that the players are
concerned about now," Jeff Ifrah, an attorney for Full Tilt
Poker, told Reuters.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal said as part of the deal
the French investment group will buy Full Tilt for $80 million.
The investor will try to restart Full Tilt's operations
outside of the United States, Behnam Dayanim, a U.S. lawyer for
the investor group, told the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. Justice Department could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
U.S. federal prosecutors have called the online poker site a
Ponzi scheme and have accused the company's owners and board
members of paying themselves half a billion dollars while
defrauding players.
Full Tilt Poker had earlier rejected the allegations made by
U.S. federal prosecutors.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Sakthi Prasad in
Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)