Nov 17 French investment group, Groupe Bernard Tapie, and the U.S. Justice Department reached a deal on Thursday that could pave the way for the group to take control of Full Tilt Poker, an attorney for online poker site said on Thursday.

"It is a very creative solution. The question now is, with the agreement behind us, how is this going to work? Are the players going to get everything back, what's the process for filing claims, and so on. These are things that the players are concerned about now," Jeff Ifrah, an attorney for Full Tilt Poker, told Reuters.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal said as part of the deal the French investment group will buy Full Tilt for $80 million.

The investor will try to restart Full Tilt's operations outside of the United States, Behnam Dayanim, a U.S. lawyer for the investor group, told the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Justice Department could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

U.S. federal prosecutors have called the online poker site a Ponzi scheme and have accused the company's owners and board members of paying themselves half a billion dollars while defrauding players.

Full Tilt Poker had earlier rejected the allegations made by U.S. federal prosecutors. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)