Feb 27 Fulton County, Georgia, is planning to sell $219.8 million of water and sewerage revenue refunding bonds during the week of March 4, said a market source on Wednesday.

The lead manager on the sale is JP Morgan Securities, which had no comment on the matter.

On Wednesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the bonds' AA-minus rating to stable from negative, citing the expectation the county will sustain improved debt service coverage margins and a strong liquidity position.