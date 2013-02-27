BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
Feb 27 Fulton County, Georgia, is planning to sell $219.8 million of water and sewerage revenue refunding bonds during the week of March 4, said a market source on Wednesday.
The lead manager on the sale is JP Morgan Securities, which had no comment on the matter.
On Wednesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the bonds' AA-minus rating to stable from negative, citing the expectation the county will sustain improved debt service coverage margins and a strong liquidity position.
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.