Dec 16 Funcom NV :
* Says had entered into a standby equity agreement with YA
Global Master
* Says agreement is an equity financing mechanism where
Funcom at its discretion can draw down funds in tranches in
exchange for issuing new shares to YA Global Master
* Says in order to strengthen its cash position Funcom
placed a draw down request with YA Global Master and 11 days
pricing period and trading for that draw down ended on Dec 15,
2014
* Says as a result of transaction Funcom has obligation to
issue 2,595,592 new shares to YA Global Master within 8 trading
days in exchange for 6.4 million Norwegian crowns ($850,193)
* Says funds raised by draw down will be used primarily to
fund continued development and commercial launch of lego
minifigures online on multiple platforms
($1 = 7.5277 Norwegian krones)
