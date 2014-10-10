Oct 10 Funcom NV :
* Says Funcom and Intel Corporation have on Oct. 10 entered
into a development and marketing deal for LEGO Minifigures
Online, an online game
* Says LEGO Minifigures Online will fully support
Intel-based Windows tablets from Q4 2014 and Intel-based Android
tablets from Q1 2015
* Says Intel will also identify promotional opportunities
for LEGO Minifigures Online that may include marketing and
distribution through Intel channels, cross-promotions, retail
demos and more
Source text: bit.ly/1tgQSs4
