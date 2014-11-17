Nov 17 Funcom NV :
* Says initial results from first weeks of live data for
Lego Minifigures online game indicate it will take longer than
planned to achieve internal targets for players and revenues in
2014 and 2015
* Intends to partially impair charges for Lego Minifigures
online game in its balance sheet for a total of $3,974,000
* Intends to do a partial impairment of $1,086,000 for
Secret World
* Intends to make impairment of $700,000 for its DreamWorld
technology that is used for development of Secret World and Lego
Minifigures online
* Says major creditor KGJ Investments S.A. has agreed to
postpone repayment of working capital loan amounting to
$3,977,000 (including accrued interest) from Jan. 31, 2015 to
Jan. 31, 2016
* Says Pieter van Tol has resigned from his position as
Managing Board member of Funcom N.V. and interim CFO for company
* Says Christian Olsthoorn, who has been working with van
Tol and with Funcom in a financial support capacity, will take
over as interim CFO until company hires a new permanent CFO
