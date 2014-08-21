(Refiles to add company name in slug line)

August 21 Funcom NV

* Says Pieter van Tol will be acting as CFO from Sept. 1

* Says current CFO, Viktoria Krasteva, has given notice to resign from her position

* Says Pieter van Tol has been Managing Director of Funcom N.V. for 19 years

