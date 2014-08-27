BRIEF-Magna International enters into JV with Chinese seating supplier
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
Aug 27 Funcom NV : * Says Q2 revenue USD 3.2 million versus USD 5.5 million * Q2 EBITDA loss USD 484,000 versus USD 1.3 million * Says sees operating costs to be in line with or increase compared to last
quarters * Q2 EBIT loss USD 983,000 versus loss USD 253,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share