* Ex-managing director of Millennium Global Investments
* Charged with making millions in fees illegally
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Dec 1 A London-based portfolio
manager on Thursday was charged with fraud by U.S.
authorities, who said he illegally reaped $6.5 million in fees
by overvaluing his former hedge fund's positions in illiquid
emerging market bonds.
Michael Balboa was a managing director of Millennium Global
Investments Ltd from December 2006 until the fund's collapse in
October 2008, according to court documents. Millennium Global
now focuses on currency management, the firm said.
Balboa, 42, was arrested and charged on Thursday with
securities fraud and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to
commit securities fraud and wire fraud, according to a criminal
complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
He will plead not guilty, said his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.
"We will defend the charges," Tacopina said.
A judge ordered Balboa to remain in custody until he and
his lawyers worked out a bail package.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also filed
civil charges against Balboa and another European broker,
Gilles De Charsonville of BCP Securities LLC. The identity of
his lawyer was not known and he was not criminally charged.
The case was filed in the United States because Balboa met
investors and traded in securities in the fund during visits to
New York in 2008, authorities said. He left the firm in early
2009 for an asset management consultancy, ARAM Global and is on
leave from that firm.
A spokesman for ARAM Global said, "Mr Balboa has had no
management responsibilities at ARAM Global for over 18 months.
We have little knowledge of the current proceedings in New York
which predate his involvement with ARAM."
Neither Millennium nor any of its current employees have
been accused of any wrongdoing.
Millennium Global said in a statement that it reported
Balboa's "rogue behavior" to market regulators in the United
States and Britain. "We continue to cooperate fully in bringing
Mr Balboa's unauthorized behaviour to light in a former area of
our business."
The SEC's case was one of a series filed this month against
advisory firms and money managers it charges with improper use
of fund assets, fraudulent valuations and misrepresenting fund
returns.
"The extraordinary returns reported by these advisers and
portfolio managers were, in most cases, too good to be true,"
the SEC said in a statement. "In other cases, outlier returns
were a telltale sign that something else was amiss."
The SEC said Millennium was a credit-focused, emerging
market hedge fund with reported assets of $844 million at the
time of its collapse. It said Balboa received a 40 percent
share of fees Millennium collected from the fund he managed,
amounting to about $6.5 million.
Among the fund's holdings were illiquid Nigerian and
Uruguayan bonds that traded over the counter.
By providing phony mark-to-market for their value, Balboa,
Charsonville, and a third broker inflated the fund's reported
monthly returns and net asset value, the court documents said.
They said they hid the purported fraud from independent
valuation agent GlobeOp Financial Services and outside auditor
Deloitte & Touche. The third broker was not identified.
The overstatements were made to investors through monthly
newsletters that outlined the fund's value per share, a U.S.
Postal Inspection Service agent said in the criminal
complaint.
The cases are USA v Michael Balboa, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 11-3038 and SEC v
Michael Balboa 11-8731 in the same court.