* Educational endowments increase cash to 5-10 pct
* Small to mid-size hedge funds favored over large ones
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Nov 21 Endowments, which embraced
hedge funds years before other less adventurous investors, are
treading more carefully now after the financial crisis left
deep scars.
As the Standard & Poor's 500 index oscillated wildly
between May's peak and October's trough, endowments held tight,
riding the wave of instability. But they are asking a lot more
questions.
Endowments and foundations are free to engage in the most
unrestrained form of institutional investing because their
liabilities are not clearly defined, unlike other institutions
such as benefit pension plans.
Although there is no sign that educational endowments,
foundations and family offices are retreating from alternative
investments and hedge funds, these institutions are increasing
their cash allocations and taking a more cautious approach to
investing.
"Most of the endowments now track the liquidity of their
investments better ... as well as the performance manager in a
more formal way," said Cristian Tiu, assistant professor of
finance and managerial economics at State University of New
York at Buffalo. "They are paying attention to these issues
that perhaps they were not paying as much attention to in the
past."
Educational endowments have increased their cash holdings
to around 5 percent to 10 percent from 1 percent to 2 percent
before the financial crisis, according to investment management
firm Commonfund.
"Before the downturn, endowments behaved as if liquidity
was free. Now we know that liquidity is not free," said William
Jarvis, managing director at Commonfund.
Family offices are preferring small to mid-size hedge funds
with stringent risk monitors.
"Family offices do better investing in small hedge funds
than large ones because small hedge funds are more nimble and
have more investment options available to them," said Ken
Wittenberg, chief investment officer at Ascent Family Group.
A large hedge fund with $20 billion under management cannot
invest in a company with $200 million of market cap because
even if the stock doubles, it is not enough for the hedge fund
to benefit financially, Wittenberg said.
The pool of good investment options is smaller for large
hedge funds.
OUTSOURCING INVESTMENTS
As most institutions do not have the resources for an
in-house investment strategy team, they are treading more
carefully when transferring asset management responsibility to
a third party.
"The financial crisis woke people up to the question
whether they were taking care of their fiduciary obligations as
an investment," said Ken Phillips, founder and chief executive
officer of HedgeMark, a portfolio risk management platform for
foundations, endowments and other institutions.
"So if you don't know what your manager is investing in,
then it opens up an entire question on whether you are meeting
your fiduciary duties. If it wasn't for the crisis, maybe no
one would have woken up," Phillips said.
Endowments generally do not have the internal staff and the
fiduciary analytical capability to monitor hedge funds or
private capital managers on a regular basis.
Most endowments, foundations and family offices can't do
without hedge funds.
"These institutions don't typically do big swinging changes
in asset allocations. They realize they need diversification,
they need the returns. The question is how do they manage those
portfolios in a prudent way as fiduciaries," said Jarvis.
(Reporting by Manuela Badawy; editing by John Wallace)