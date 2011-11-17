Nov 17 Fidelity Investments plans to modify an internal loan program to reduce borrowing costs and to provide its portfolios with alternative sources of liquidity in case investors make withdrawals above anticipated levels, according to recent disclosures with U.S. regulators.

One of the last times Fidelity modified the terms of its internal lending program for mutual funds happened in 1999, as part of a contingency plan in case the end of the millennium disrupted financial markets.

The world's second-largest mutual fund company recently sought approval to modify the formula for calculating the interest rate for lending among its funds, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Boston-based Fidelity has about $1.46 trillion in mutual fund assets under management, with 56 percent in stock funds and 30 percent in money market funds.

Fidelity has had a long-standing program that allows its funds to make short-term loans to each other. In an SEC filing, Fidelity said the proposed modifications could save the funds money in connection with their daily cash management activities and provide them with "alternative sources of liquidity in times of substantial net redemption activity." (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)