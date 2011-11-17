* Fidelity seeks to bolster alternative liquidity

By Tim McLaughlin

Nov 17 Fidelity Investments plans to modify an internal loan program to reduce borrowing costs and provide its portfolios with alternative sources of liquidity in case investors make withdrawals above anticipated levels, according to recent disclosures with U.S. regulators.

One of the last times Fidelity modified the terms of its internal lending program for mutual funds happened in 1999, as part of a contingency plan in case the end of the millennium disrupted financial markets.

The world's second-largest mutual fund company recently sought approval to modify the formula for calculating the interest rate for lending among its funds, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Boston-based Fidelity has about $1.46 trillion in mutual fund assets under management, with 56 percent in stock funds and 30 percent in money market funds.

Fidelity has had a long-standing program that allows its funds to make short-term loans to each other. In an SEC filing, Fidelity said the proposed modifications could save the funds money in connection with their daily cash management activities and provide them with "alternative sources of liquidity in times of substantial net redemption activity."

Fidelity did not return a message seeking comment for this story.

The company said in an SEC filing that its funds' aggregate uninvested cash balances, even during recent volatile market conditions, have far exceeded total fund borrowing demand.

In 2011, however, Fidelity and other asset managers have been hit hard as nervous investors yank their money from mutual funds. Even though stocks had a strong showing in October, for example, investors withdrew $20.2 billion from conventional funds, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters Service.

On Wednesday, global markets took yet another jittery turn when Fitch Ratings warned it may cut its outlook for some large U.S. banks because of contagion fears sparked by the euro zone debt crisis.

Fitch said it fears that the problems now spreading to Italy could reach further into larger nations, such as France and Germany, where the U.S. banks are more exposed.

Developments at BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), the largest French bank by assets, are being watched closely at Fidelity's Prime Money Market, a fund whose net assets have dropped 34 percent to $51.2 billion since the end of May.

The fund, whose investors include big banks, holds a $750 million certificate of deposit from BNP Paribas, according the latest monthly holdings report. The CD, whose final maturity date is Dec. 12, is one of Prime Money Market's largest holdings. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)