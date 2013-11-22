(Recasts with Pershing losses, updates share movement, adds
Nov 22 Herbalife Ltd shares rallied as
much as 7 percent on Friday as investors rejected the latest
salvo from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who insisted the
company is nothing but a pyramid scheme, even though his short
position based on that view has cost up to $500 million.
Ackman, head of hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital
Management, told Bloomberg Television that his firm has lost
$400 million to $500 million on its short bet against the
weight-loss supplements company.
Ackman, who revealed his $1 billion short bet against the
company in December 2012, said he is speaking with regulators
about the company on at least a weekly basis.
"We are going to take this, as I say, to the end of the
earth," Ackman, at the Robin Hood Investors Conference, said in
the interview. He said that his $11.45 billion fund has still
done well this year despite the Herbalife losses.
Herbalife shares gained nearly 7 percent, but pared their
gains to be up 4.5 percent in afternoon trade.
The company has repeatedly denied that it is a pyramid
scheme, which typically tries to make money by recruiting new
members who pay fees rather than relying only on the sale of
goods.
A Herbalife spokesperson blasted Ackman's ability to pick
consumer product stocks, issuing a statement that also noted
Ackman's heavy losses in J.C. Penney Co Inc this year.
"Mr. Ackman presented nothing new today," the Herbalife
spokesperson said. "After a year of baseless claims about
Herbalife and hundreds of millions of dollars of losses for his
investors, the only thing Mr. Ackman has proven with his
obsessive, ego-driven investing decisions is his lack of
understanding of consumer product companies."
Ackman told Bloomberg TV that Herbalife investors should be
troubled the company has yet to release an expected audit.
"Every day that goes by without an audit, I can't believe
people can own the stock," Ackman said.
Ackman said fellow hedge fund manager David Einhorn of
Greenlight Capital's question on a conference call over a year
ago regarding the multi-level marketing company's retail sales
was "critical" to whether the company is a pyramid scheme.
"One of the critical measures of whether this is a pyramid
scheme or not is a question that David Einhorn actually asked on
a conference call a year and a half ago: what percentage of your
sales are outside the system?" Ackman said.
Ackman, who said he did not know of any other big investor
who has made a short bet against Herbalife, told Bloomberg he
took the risk of a short squeeze "off the table" by replacing
about 40-43 percent of Pershing's short with a long-dated put
option position a month and a half ago.
A short squeeze is a trading scenario that occurs from time
to time in heavily shorted stocks, when bearish traders are
forced to buy shares to avoid big losses - something that ends
up pushing the stock only higher.
Investors such as Carl Icahn, George Soros, and William
Stiritz have taken an opposing position to Ackman by investing
heavily in Herbalife shares.
Ackman said that he found it an "interesting fact" that
80-year old billionaires had taken long positions in the
company.
The Herbalife spokesperson said Ackman has got it wrong
about the nutrition company, just like some of his other
wrong-way bets: "This is evidenced by his sizable losses at
Target, Border's, which went bankrupt, and his disastrous
involvement with J.C. Penney. He can add his Herbalife short to
that list."
Ackman, who reported nearly 10 percent stakes in the common
shares of mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac on Nov. 15, also said that his firm does not
support Bruce Berkowitz of Fairholme's plans to take the
financiers' insurance businesses private.
He said that he sees greater opportunity in the common
shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac than he does in the
preferred shares.
Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds scooped up preferred shares of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with a face value of $3.5 billion at
a massive discount, as well as some common shares.
