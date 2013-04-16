* Bonus cap may prompt look a new structures
* British houses have most to lose
* European lawmakers want tighter control over pay
By Chris Vellacott and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 15 Caps on bonuses paid to fund
managers proposed by European lawmakers may prompt British
investment houses, which have most to lose from the new rules,
to look at new structures such as profit sharing partnerships
favoured by law firms, experts say.
A European parliament panel has called for tighter control
of fund manager pay though lawmakers are split over how far
reaching a cap on bonuses should be.
Experts say any cap on performance related pay will have a
bigger impact on the industry in Britain where firms like
Schroders or Henderson, say they use variable
pay for money managers, often relying on bonuses rising and
falling with the fortunes of the firm.
Henderson's variable staff costs published with 2012
earnings, for example, rose from 77.4 million pounds in 2010,
peaked at 103.3 million pounds in 2011, but dropped to 77.6
million pounds in 2012. This, the company said, reflected
variance in fund performance fees and the shifting fortunes of
the overall business.
The equivalent business in Europe is more likely to be a
unit within a wider financial services group or bank rather than
a standalone business, and pay is more frequently fixed,
according to Ben Phillips, partner at consultants Casey Quirk.
"It (the bonus cap) would have an outsized impact on the UK
managers," Phillips said.
Phillips said the cap could prompt firms to introduce pay
structures based on "franchise value" whereby managers become
part owners of the firm and are paid a dividend, or share of
profits.
"This is a further kick in the pants to get (fund managers)
thinking about compensation structures that are more deferred
and more based on franchise value - actual ownership of the fund
manager," he said.
Some experts say British fund managers could compensate for
being forced to limit the variability of their wage bill by
introducing fixed, short term contracts where staff sign new
agreements, with a new pay deal, each year.
"Either you can reserve a right to make a change ... or
exercise a right to terminate on one month's notice and
re-engage you the next day on a new contract and your salary
will be 30 percent lower," said Trevor Bettany, partner and
employment law expert at London based legal firm Speechly
Bircham.
WELL-COMPENSATED
Britain's investment managers are a well-compensated group:
salaries in 2012 averaged 84,716 pounds ($130,100), a survey
carried out by financial sector head hunter Astbury Marsden
showed.
This compares with an average gross annual salary in Britain
of 26,000 pounds while lawyers are paid on average 70,731
pounds, medical practitioners earn 69,741 pounds and airline
pilots get 77,906 pounds, according to government figures.
However, managing director Jonathan Nicholson said the
highest paid fund managers in Britain can command pay measured
in millions of pounds, with an annual bonus several times a top
end basic salary at between 200,000 to 250,000 pounds.
The EU proposals involve capping bonuses at 100 percent of
basic pay.
Fund managers warn the main impact will be to increase the
fixed costs of running an investment manager because staff will
expect bigger base salaries, leading to layoffs in lean times if
firms cannot cut the wage bill in line with performance.
"We think this is a thoroughly bad idea. Fixed costs will
rise which helps no one because it just makes the industry less
flexible," said a British-based senior source at a large
international fund manager who asked to remain anonymous, wary
of the possible public reaction to a fund manager objecting to
attempts to cap pay.
Ian Gorham, chief executive of investment firm Hargreaves
Lansdown, which selects funds from across the industry for its
retail investor clients said making pay less variable could
ultimately punish consumers.
"If a fund manager is going to be paid a higher basic salary
or other rewards that are fixed, that means they are going to
receive that money whatever performance they've put in and that
can't be good," he said.
Others warn a bonus cap will leave firms unable to stop
their best money managers moving beyond the reach of the rules.
Kevin Poulter, a senior associate at lawyers Bircham Dyson
Bell warned of an exodus of talent overseas, suggesting
financial services hubs beyond the reach of EU rules such as
Dubai or Hong Kong as possible destinations.
"What the European Parliament might do is send all the top
quality fund managers elsewhere to unregulated parts of the
world," he said.
But some in the industry dismiss the gloom. Casey Quirk's
Phillips says much of the new framework could lead to a better
performing industry.
"It's not the end of the world and some of the options
around it are best practice anyway so it's certainly something
that can be dealt with," he said.