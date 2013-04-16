* Bonus cap may prompt look a new structures

* British houses have most to lose

* European lawmakers want tighter control over pay

By Chris Vellacott and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, April 15 Caps on bonuses paid to fund managers proposed by European lawmakers may prompt British investment houses, which have most to lose from the new rules, to look at new structures such as profit sharing partnerships favoured by law firms, experts say.

A European parliament panel has called for tighter control of fund manager pay though lawmakers are split over how far reaching a cap on bonuses should be.

Experts say any cap on performance related pay will have a bigger impact on the industry in Britain where firms like Schroders or Henderson, say they use variable pay for money managers, often relying on bonuses rising and falling with the fortunes of the firm.

Henderson's variable staff costs published with 2012 earnings, for example, rose from 77.4 million pounds in 2010, peaked at 103.3 million pounds in 2011, but dropped to 77.6 million pounds in 2012. This, the company said, reflected variance in fund performance fees and the shifting fortunes of the overall business.

The equivalent business in Europe is more likely to be a unit within a wider financial services group or bank rather than a standalone business, and pay is more frequently fixed, according to Ben Phillips, partner at consultants Casey Quirk.

"It (the bonus cap) would have an outsized impact on the UK managers," Phillips said.

Phillips said the cap could prompt firms to introduce pay structures based on "franchise value" whereby managers become part owners of the firm and are paid a dividend, or share of profits.

"This is a further kick in the pants to get (fund managers) thinking about compensation structures that are more deferred and more based on franchise value - actual ownership of the fund manager," he said.

Some experts say British fund managers could compensate for being forced to limit the variability of their wage bill by introducing fixed, short term contracts where staff sign new agreements, with a new pay deal, each year.

"Either you can reserve a right to make a change ... or exercise a right to terminate on one month's notice and re-engage you the next day on a new contract and your salary will be 30 percent lower," said Trevor Bettany, partner and employment law expert at London based legal firm Speechly Bircham.

WELL-COMPENSATED

Britain's investment managers are a well-compensated group: salaries in 2012 averaged 84,716 pounds ($130,100), a survey carried out by financial sector head hunter Astbury Marsden showed.

This compares with an average gross annual salary in Britain of 26,000 pounds while lawyers are paid on average 70,731 pounds, medical practitioners earn 69,741 pounds and airline pilots get 77,906 pounds, according to government figures.

However, managing director Jonathan Nicholson said the highest paid fund managers in Britain can command pay measured in millions of pounds, with an annual bonus several times a top end basic salary at between 200,000 to 250,000 pounds.

The EU proposals involve capping bonuses at 100 percent of basic pay.

Fund managers warn the main impact will be to increase the fixed costs of running an investment manager because staff will expect bigger base salaries, leading to layoffs in lean times if firms cannot cut the wage bill in line with performance.

"We think this is a thoroughly bad idea. Fixed costs will rise which helps no one because it just makes the industry less flexible," said a British-based senior source at a large international fund manager who asked to remain anonymous, wary of the possible public reaction to a fund manager objecting to attempts to cap pay.

Ian Gorham, chief executive of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, which selects funds from across the industry for its retail investor clients said making pay less variable could ultimately punish consumers.

"If a fund manager is going to be paid a higher basic salary or other rewards that are fixed, that means they are going to receive that money whatever performance they've put in and that can't be good," he said.

Others warn a bonus cap will leave firms unable to stop their best money managers moving beyond the reach of the rules.

Kevin Poulter, a senior associate at lawyers Bircham Dyson Bell warned of an exodus of talent overseas, suggesting financial services hubs beyond the reach of EU rules such as Dubai or Hong Kong as possible destinations.

"What the European Parliament might do is send all the top quality fund managers elsewhere to unregulated parts of the world," he said.

But some in the industry dismiss the gloom. Casey Quirk's Phillips says much of the new framework could lead to a better performing industry.

"It's not the end of the world and some of the options around it are best practice anyway so it's certainly something that can be dealt with," he said.