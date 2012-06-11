By Manuela Badawy
| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 MFS Investment Management is
looking past Europe's chronic economic weakness and debt crisis,
which it expects to continue for the next six to nine months,
and turning its focus on Iran's nuclear ambition and its
potential for disrupting oil markets.
"The No. 1 issue that keeps me up at night is Iran," James
Swanson, who manages MFS' Diversified Income Fund with $885
million in assets, said in a conference call on Mo nday. "There
is a direct link between sudden rises in energy and recessions."
Swanson's second nightmare is the U.S. fiscal cliff, or
Congress' inaction on a deficit-reduction plan and tax code
overhaul that it has managed to put off over the last two years
as Democrats and Republicans have been unable to overcome deep
divisions.
"I don't think they (Congress) want to be responsible for
doing nothing on the scale of creating another recession, which
is certainly what would happen if they didn't do anything,"
Swanson said.
After the November elections, a wave of fiscal issues will
hit Congress, including the expiration of temporary tax cuts
made under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, huge
budget cuts ordered last year and what to do about various tax
breaks.
Decisions on these and other questions will come at a time
when the United States, struggling to grow out of a financial
crisis and recession, has run federal budget deficits topping $1
trillion for three straight years and is on track for a fourth.
At the same time, protracted fiscal crises in Europe are
casting a shadow over the sluggish U.S. economic recovery.
Europe, however, is in a shallow recession, though not as
severe as 2008's, that could likely last two to three quarters,
according to Swanson.
The biggest issue holding Europe's economy back, apart from
the sovereign debt problem, is high unit labor cost and labor
inefficiency.
There are 24.5 million people without jobs in the European
Union, but those holding jobs are demanding fewer work hours per
week, early retirement and an increase in the minimum wage. In
addition, the tax wedge on labor - the amount in various taxes
and fees employers must pay to employ a person - makes hiring
expensive.
"Labor in Europe is immobile, expensive and isn't coming
down. It's not repricing itself," Swanson said.
"None of the actions we are witnessing suggest a permanent
solution to the European problem. To grow out of recession they
need to be competitive and they are not," he added.
Swanson sees investment opportunities mostly in the United
States, especially in the credit markets and large-cap
companies. But he prefers to search for income outside the bond
market.
"The dividend yield, bond yield and savings yield in the
stock market are close to record highs; this would tend to
induce investors to seek out yield as long as they are seeking
cash flow growth and economic strength," he said, adding that
dividend payers are in a better place in the long run.
Swanson also likes technology companies as U.S. corporations
will have to freshen up their technology products.
"This sector is the largest percentage of the market cap of
the stock market in the U.S. while commanding a lower
price-earnings ratio than the market and exhibiting declining
beta," Swanson said.