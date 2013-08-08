TOKYO Aug 8 The Franklin Templeton emerging
markets group is selectively adding to its portfolio in China,
picking investments in the consumer sector, executive chairman
Mark Mobius told reporters on Thursday.
Mobius said that regardless of the slowdown in China's
economic growth, to an expected 7.5 percent growth this year,
the country would remain the group's key investment area.
"We continue to add to our China positions on a very
selective basis, particularly in the consumer area," Mobius
said.
He said the focus was on domestic-demand sensitive companies
such as a firm that produces additives and nutrients, and a tea
company that is opening retail stores across the country.
China currently accounts for 25.5 percent of his funds'
total $50 billion of investment in emerging markets, followed by
Thailand with 12.0 percent and India with 9.6 percent.
Emerging markets have taken battering in the past few months
as speculation hotted up over when the U.S. Federal Reserve
might begin reducing its equity-friendly $85 billion monthly
bond-buying program.
But Mobius said there would be an upside as the Fed's
tapering should lead to a strengthening in banks' balance sheets
that would result in greater lending.
"We dispute the idea that the tapering will result in the
reduction in the money supply," Mobius said.
But he warned that countries with weak balance of payments
positions would be vulnerable if global liquidity dried up.
"Two countries we're just discussing might be affected --
again, this is a big question mark -- and those are Turkey and
Peru," Mobius said.
Whereas the Indian rupee has weakened sharply to hit record
lows due to a high current account deficit, Mobius said
export-oriented Indian firms could benefit.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)