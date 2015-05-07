* Fund aimed at pension, sovereign wealth funds, insurance firms

* Insititutional investors looking to diversify portfolios (Adds comment from fund manager in interview, more detail)

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, May 7 Alternative asset manager Aquila Capital launched a European hydropower fund on Thursday, calling it the first such fund for institutional investors.

The Aquila Capital European Hydropower Fund has initally invested in 33 small plants with an average production capacity of 210 gigawatt hours per year and an minimum investment size of 10 million euros.

It will initially focus on investments in Scandinavia, with further involvement in Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Turkey.

"A lot of investors already have an allocation for solar and wind in the renewables space but haven't for hydro so this would provide further diversification on their investment portfolio," Oldrik Verloop, co-head of hydro investments at Aquila Capital, told Reuters.

The fund, does not have a target size, is aimed at investors such as sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, pension funds and charities, Verloop said.

"Some utilities have been divesting their holdings in hydropower and that is now giving an opportunity to long-term financial investors to allocate to those assets," he said in an interview.

European utilities have resorted to selling off some assets amid weak demand for energy from manufacturers and falling wholesale prices.

Aquila Capital's fund aims to achieve returns on its portfolio of 7 to 9 percent and it has a lifetime of 20 years.

"You need to have a long-term investment horizon of 20 years for hydro. That is why (the fund) is truly targeted to pension funds, insurance companies and other investors that need to cover their liabilities," Verloop said.

Aquila Capital, headquartered in Germany, is part of the Aquila Group, which has around 8 billion euros of assets under management, including almost 2 billion in renewables infrastructure, solar, wind and hydropower assets.

Among institutional investors, interest in renewables investments has picked up over the past year or so, Verloop said, but the challenge is how to allocate funds to infrastructure.

"Large players already have in-house infrastructure teams to set up all the different agreements you need to have direct investment in an operating company which is quite complex," Verloop said.

"For those who cannot build up those internal capabilities, the challenge is getting access to (those investments). That is where companies like ours come in." (Editing by William Hardy)