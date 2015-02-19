LONDON Feb 19 Net sales of European investment
funds hit an all-time high of 601 billion euros ($687 billion)
in 2014 to take total assets under management past 11 trillion
euros, the European Fund and Asset Management Association said
on Thursday.
The annual sales figure was above the 412 billion euros
recorded in 2013 and was fuelled by a jump in demand for funds
that were compliant with Europe's UCITS regulation.
The growth rate of 15 percent came despite sluggish economic
growth, deflationary threats and geopolitical tensions, said
Director of Economics and Research Bernard Delbecque in a
statement.
"The overall positive outcome can be explained by four key
factors: the quest for investment returns in a context of very
low interest rates; the attractiveness of investment funds in
terms of investor protection; the great variety of investment
strategies and risk-return profiles available in the investment
fund market; and the role of central bank actions to prevent
deflation and foster economic growth," he said.
($1 = 0.8743 Euros)
