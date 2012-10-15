NEW YORK Oct 15 There is a real danger that the
"nightmare" euro crisis could destroy the European Union and
Germany should either step up to fix it or step out of the
currency union altogether, fund manager George Soros said on
Monday.
The crisis "is having tremendous impact in the state of
affairs, it is pushing the EU into a lasting depression, and it
is entirely self-created," said Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund
Management.
"There is a real danger of the euro destroying the European
Union. The way to escape it is for Germany to accept ... greater
commitment to helping not only its interests but the interests
of the debtor countries, and playing the role of the benevolent
hegemon," he said at a luncheon hosted by the National
Association for Business Economics
Germany should act as the leader of the union such as the
United States was for the free world after the Second World War,
Soros said.
The influential fund manager floated another solution to the
crisis that has gone on for more than two years: Germany could
leave the euro, "and the problem would disappear in thin air,"
as the value of the euro declines and yields on the bonds of
debtor countries adjust.
The notion that governments are "riskless" is the main false
assumption underlying the euro zone, Soros said, adding it could
be corrected by introducing Eurobonds.
"But that has become politically unacceptable by Germany,"
he added.