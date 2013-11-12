By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 New York-based venture
firm FirstMark Capital and London-based Atomico each raised new
funds, capitalizing on their success in early-stage technology
investing.
FirstMark Capital raised $225 million new venture fund, its
third, less than a year after raising another fund of the same
size, it said in a release on Tuesday. It has become known for
investments in hot start-ups including Pinterest, the online
bulletin board that is valued at more than $2.5 billion.
Most venture firms wait between two-to-three years, or
longer, before raising a new fund.
Atomico, the London-based venture firm created by Skype
co-founder Niklas Zennstrom, raised $476.6 million for its third
fund, according to a document filed on Friday with the
Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm has invested in
companies such as Rovio, the maker of the Angry Birds mobile
game, and Jawbone, the maker of the Up fitness tracker.
Atomico's last fund of $165 million was announced in March
2010.
Venture funds with marquee investments in the
consumer-Internet area may find it easier to raise funds in an
enivronment that helped message service Twitter raise
as much as $2.1 billion in its initial public offering last
week. [ID: nL3N0IS4SC]
Twitter-backer Benchmark is raising a new fund, Reuters
reported last month, [ID: nL1N0IL2IH] while Greylock Partners,
the firm behind companies such as a Facebook and LinkedIn
, raised a $1 billion fund in September. [ID:
nL2N0H6016]