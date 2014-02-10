HONG KONG Feb 10 News and developments in Asian
funds industry in the last one week.
FEBRUARY 7
The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) is set to fold due to
plummeting trading volume as a result of the government's
failure to liberalise and investors retreat from futures markets
after a major financial scandal at another exchange last year.
Sabita Prakash, head of Asian fixed income at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, has left the company, a sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
Outflows from emerging market equity funds since the start
of this year now exceed those for all of 2013 after investors
continued to flee emerging stock and bond funds during the past
week, banks said on Friday, citing EPFR Global data.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city's central
bank, said on Friday it had used up its $6.5 billion quota to
invest in China's domestic capital market and would apply to
raise the quota.
FEBRUARY 6
Hedge fund CQS said it has hired Fawaz Habel as head of its
Asia credit investments. Habel earlier managed credit long short
and long only strategies at Hong Kong's Value Partners. Founded
in 1999, CQS manages $12.7 billion globally.
India has extended Upendra Kumar Sinha's tenure as chairman
of its securities regulator, two senior finance ministry
officials said, giving him an extra two years to achieve reforms
including bringing more transparency to stock markets.
FEBRUARY 5
While many are scrambling to deal with the fallout of the
global slide in stocks, portfolio manager Timothy Drinkall at
Morgan Stanley's Frontier Emerging Markets Fund
is finding himself relatively unscathed.
As emerging markets tumbled this year, the riskiest country
groupings on the fringes have been a haven. Small markets, local
stories and in some cases pegged currencies backed by strong
central bank reserves have shielded frontier markets from the
worst of the emerging market rout.
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)